Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,188 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.7 %

TSCO stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

