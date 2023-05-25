Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.19.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $421.97. 576,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.65. The company has a market cap of $400.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.