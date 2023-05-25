Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,584 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after buying an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after buying an additional 391,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.55. 148,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

