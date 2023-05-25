Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175,260 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS NUMG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,538 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

