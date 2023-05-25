Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 774,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,490. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

