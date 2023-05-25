Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.83.

Analog Devices Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

