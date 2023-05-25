Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $144.00 to $150.00.

5/18/2023 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00.

5/12/2023 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $145.00.

5/10/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $133.00 to $144.00.

5/10/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00.

5/10/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $139.00 to $144.00.

5/10/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00.

5/10/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00.

5/10/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $130.00.

5/8/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $138.00.

5/4/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $132.00 to $138.00.

5/2/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $141.00.

4/29/2023 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/21/2023 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2023 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock remained flat at $125.40 during trading on Thursday. 1,782,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,756. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,909. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Amundi raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

