Analysts Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) PT at $7.33

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

