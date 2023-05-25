Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 1,471.43

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,471.43 ($18.30).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.67) to GBX 1,250 ($15.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.29) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.63) target price for the company.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,373.50 ($17.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,494.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,541.97. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

