Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.16. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

