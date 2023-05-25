Analysts Set Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target at $16.50

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHVS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.