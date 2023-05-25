Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $137.71

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.