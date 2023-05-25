Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sunrun (RUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

5/22/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00.

5/8/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00.

5/5/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

5/4/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.

4/25/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00.

4/18/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00.

4/14/2023 – Sunrun had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/5/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.4 %

Sunrun stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 5,802,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,264,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 239.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Get Sunrun Inc alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.