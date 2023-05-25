AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

