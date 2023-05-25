Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.