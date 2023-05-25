Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,565 shares of company stock valued at $152,754 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

