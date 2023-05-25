Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,070,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,673,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,357 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.