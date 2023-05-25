Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

