Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,768 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.63 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.