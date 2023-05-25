Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of NV5 Global worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

