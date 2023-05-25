Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $322.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.