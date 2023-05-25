Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

