Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.54 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

