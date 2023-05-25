Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares in the company, valued at $122,563,968.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,736 shares of company stock worth $135,613. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.