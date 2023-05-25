Antara Capital Lp Sells 500,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

APE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 5,898,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,554,729. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

