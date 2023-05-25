Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.