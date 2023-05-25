Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

