Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,106. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $132.06. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

