Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 70.95%.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied UV Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

