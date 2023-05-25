Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Applied UV Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Applied UV

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

