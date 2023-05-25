Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 375,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

