Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

