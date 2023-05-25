Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.15). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.