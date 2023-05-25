Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.15). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASHTY shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.04) to GBX 450 ($5.60) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.63) to GBX 6,300 ($78.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.41) to GBX 6,000 ($74.63) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,630.00.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

