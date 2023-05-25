ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 768.8% in May

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 768.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASMPT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ASMVY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 10,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

