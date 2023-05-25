Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,047,442 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3,491,473.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,442 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 17.31% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

