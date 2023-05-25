Assetmark Inc. Acquires 322,769 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4,220.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,769 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.