Assetmark Inc. Acquires 322,769 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4,220.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,769 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.
Insider Transactions at M&T Bank
M&T Bank Stock Performance
MTB traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.