Assetmark Inc. Has $35.94 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $35,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.25. 116,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,078. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

