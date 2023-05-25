Assetmark Inc. Has $43.94 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $43,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 116,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

