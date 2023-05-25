Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,979. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

