Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VONG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 75,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

