Assetmark Inc. Purchases 13,566 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Snap-on worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.60. 19,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

