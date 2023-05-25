Assetmark Inc. Purchases 290,388 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ON Semiconductor worth $39,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.23. 1,931,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,500. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

