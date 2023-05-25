Assetmark Inc. Purchases 416,066 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 201,973.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,066 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $38,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

