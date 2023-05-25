Assetmark Inc. Sells 59,311 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,311 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $41,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
