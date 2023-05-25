Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATLCL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 5,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

