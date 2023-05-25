Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 448 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $70,555.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,065 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $447,827.15.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.73. 114,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,451. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

