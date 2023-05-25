Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $17.74

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $17.27. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 10,163 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.
