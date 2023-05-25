Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $17.74

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $17.27. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 10,163 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,498 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $11,011,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $9,202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $2,519,000.

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.