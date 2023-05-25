AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.86% of AtriCure worth $38,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $47.71 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.