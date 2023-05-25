Atrion Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Atrion Stock Up 0.6 %

ATRI opened at $556.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a 52 week low of $534.99 and a 52 week high of $705.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.00.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

