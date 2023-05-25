AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.85 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

