Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 2.5%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 184,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 141,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Aura Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.75 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.39.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Further Reading

